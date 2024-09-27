CM Maryam orders to seal substandard school buildings in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities to conduct a thorough inspection of school buildings across the province to ensure their safety and security, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Maryam has ordered the closure of schools operating in unsafe and dangerous buildings. The government has vowed to take stern action against schools failing to meet the minimum safety standards.

She reiterated her government’s commitment to addressing public grievances and resolving issues faced by the people of Punjab. She expressed her determination to bring about positive change in the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz has also encouraged appreciation for good work, saying that she does not resist in acknowledging and rewarding outstanding performances.

The Punjab government has also initiated police reforms aimed at providing relief to the public and instilling fear in criminals. CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered strict action against criminal elements and directed the police to take decisive action against them.

In a separate development, CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered the repair and renovation of main roads in Muzaffargarh. She has also launched a campaign to eliminate encroachments in the province.

The government has also vowed to take decisive action against corrupt elements in the Revenue Department, with CM Maryam Nawaz ordering a crackdown on corrupt officials.