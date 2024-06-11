CM Maryam reviews major health projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to complete the major health schemes in the province by June 2025, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on CM Punjab Special Health Initiatives in the province, the CM directed to complete construction and revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) & Rural Health Centres (RHCs) along with major hospitals across Punjab by March and June 2025 respectively.

CM Maryam also passed directives for granting special allowance to doctors working in health centers and hospitals in remote areas of the province.

The chief minister directed to start the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha at the earliest, and reviewed the issues related to the outsourcing of angiography services.

She also directed to ensure the completion of health projects on priority, besides optimal utilisation of already-available infrastructure. She also approved a special project to implant artificial limbs for disabled persons, besides agreeing to establish cancer treatment unit at Qatar Hospital in Bhakkar.

Earlier, the chief minister approved the first-ever Punjab Livestock Card and first Farmer Guidance App to facilitate livestock farmers to get interest-free loans for cattle fodder

CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a special meeting on improvement measures of livestock, here in Murree on Saturday during which approval of important projects was given.

The chief minister directed the concerned department to prepare a comprehensive scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab. She said the government wants to lead the livestock farmers of Punjab on the path of economic independence.