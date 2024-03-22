CM Maryam seeks ‘comprehensive’ plan industrial development

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Friday approved the establishment of the Punjab Economic Corridor Development Authority, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister directed to completion of the mapping of industrial areas as per international standards and requirements.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about small, medium, and large industries at the division level in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that along with the development of industrial corridors, transport and road sectors are also essential.

”A lot of revenue can be generated by facilitating the industrial sector,” CM Maryam added. She said that special attention should be given to the construction of inter-city and farm-to-market roads.

She sought a ‘comprehensive’ plan for the development of industries in the province. The chief minister also passed directives to increase the proportion of women workers in the job sector.

Read More: CM Maryam Nawaz announces metro bus project in these Punjab cities

Earlier on March 21, Maryam Nawaz approved the decision in principle to start the metro bus project in three cities of Punjab.

She gave this approval while chairing a meeting in Lahore today. PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the transport sector projects in Lahore. The Chief Minister also sought the plan for an underground train project in Lahore.

On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif directed to increase in the number of bikes for students. He said that the monthly installment of the bike should be kept to a minimum for the students.