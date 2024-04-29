CM Maryam vows to eradicate ‘favoritism’ in recruitment process

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz personally conducted interviews of the candidates for recruitment to important positions in the province, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that appointments to important positions will be made solely based on merit.

CM Maryam vowed to eliminate favoritism and nepotism to ensure that only deserving individuals are appointed to key roles. “I will personally monitor the appointment process and ensure that the right person for the right job policy is strictly implemented,” she added.

CM Maryam also warned that incompetent and corrupt officials will be held accountable, and only those who deliver results will retain their positions. “Regular meetings will be held to monitor the performance of each department,” the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Kids’ Day Care Center at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the Punjab government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to people.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit at the Children’s Hospital and directed to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion.

The chief minister said that every penny is a trust of the nation, it would be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities. “We want to build the best hospital for people in every district” she vowed.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals would also be catered.

She also visited the day care center and reviewed the facilities available there. She also met the children and presented them flowers. She directed the day care center staff to take good care of the children.