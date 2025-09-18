CM chairs meeting on Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge project

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the Ghotki-Kandhkot will be the Sindh’s longest bridge over the Indus River.

He was chairing a meeting on the under-construction project today.

“The bridge will be monumental for the economy and traffic mobility between Sindh-Punjab and Sindh-Baluchistan”, he said.

“Sindh works department constructing the 12.15 KM long Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge over the Indus,” the session was informed in a briefing.

“The road from Ghotki to the bridge has been 10.4 kilometers long and Kandhkot road’s distance has been 8.1 KM long,” the session briefed.

The length of Thull link road along the bridge has been 4.548 kilometer.

“Construction of roads leading to Ghotki and Kandhkot as well as Thull link road have been completed,” Sindh chief minister informed.

The CM was further told that the work on the project has been currently suspended owing to flooding.

Murad Ali Shah instructed the officials to resume the construction work of the bridge in November. “The construction work should be started in November after the floodwater recedes,” chief minister said.

The Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge has been crucial for the national economy, he further said.

Chief Minister also directed the home minister to ensure robust security arrangements at the bridge from November.

It is pertinent to mention here that a make-shift bridge on the site was recently swept away by the raging floodwater.