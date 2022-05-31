CM Murad Ali Shah launches Rescue 1122 service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday launched Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The launching ceremony of the Rescue 1122 service was held at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s sports complex. CM Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Murad said that initially the service was launched in Karachi with 50 ambulances, adding that the emergency service would be expanded to other Sindh cities in the coming days.

“Rescue 1122 will be launched in all the districts of the province and for this 230 ambulances would be procured this year in collaboration with the World Bank,” said Murad.

He further shared that the government was planning to merge all emergency services including police, fire brigade, and other services.

Rescue 1122 emergency service will become operational in #Karachi from tomorrow with a new fleet of ambulances. In the coming weeks this service will be expanded to highways & other important roads of #Sindh as well as other districts of the province #SindhFacts pic.twitter.com/eRnysNhuJR — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 30, 2022

“Ambulance, firefighting, police and other emergency services will also be included in the Rescue 1122 service,” CM added.

Murad Ali Shah further shared that the Rescue 1122 Centre would be set up in all the districts with divisional headquarters in each division.

