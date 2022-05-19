CM Murad Ali Shah leaves for US

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday departed for the United States (US) on a private trip, ARY News reported.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that Sindh’s chief minister along with his family has left for US on a private visit via a foreign airline flight.

The chief minister would also meet with Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is already in US for the Global Food Security conference, they added.

Sources disclosed that CM Murad Ali Shah will stay in US for a few days where he will undergo a medical examination.

He is likely to return to Pakistan next week, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mend broken ties between the two countries.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto participated in a ministerial meeting and debate at the United Nations Security Council on food security.

According to ARY News, Bilawal and Blinken vowed to mend ties between Pakistan and America and strengthen bilateral bonds. The American Secretary of State said that the USA is looking forward to encouraging economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

