CM Murad Ali Shah leaves for ‘private visit’ to United States

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah left for the United States on a private visit last night for the third time in three months, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the chief minister had booked a seat in a flight and left midnight in flight EK-603 for the United States. He would stay there for a week, sources further said.

It is for the third time in three months that the chief minister had gone on a US trip citing personal reasons.

On July 04, Murad Ali Shah left for the United States, and it was reported that he is likely to be joined by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the next few days.

However, he returned to Pakistan after completing his 10-day visit.

On June 09, he left for the country on a week-long private visit and it was also speculated after his visit that he would be presenting the Sindh budget via video link, however, he returned before June 15 for presenting the budget for FY2021-22.

A spokesperson for the CM House at that time said the chief minister departed for the US on a three-day visit and would fly back home on Saturday night.