CM Murad announces special allowance for police

KANDHKOT: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced special allowance and modern weapons for Police personnel deployed in Katcha, Kandhkot, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Chief Minister said that the Sindh martyrs package is less than that of Punjab but it will soon be balanced.

He said that the dacoits are now abducting innocent children after witnessing their defeat. They are targeting those people who can become a headline on TV channels so that the police back off, he added.

Murad Ali Shah claimed that the Kashmore area will be cleaned off from the dacoits in 10 days. He said that back in 2007 people used to travel in groups from Sukkur and Jacobabad as the entire area was in dacoits’ control.

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that as many as 67 dacoits had been killed and another 68 arrested in the ongoing operation in Katcha area.

He revealed the details while apprising about the “success of the ongoing operation” in the Katcha areas of four districts (Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, and Ghotki) to restore complete peace in the province.

Sindh IG informed that the provincial government was extending all possible cooperation in this regard by providing funds, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and intelligence services.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 24, the Sindh government gave the go-ahead for a military operation against bandit gangs in Shikarpur’s Katcha area.

Provincial minister Mir Shabbir Bijarani stated that the military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in the Katcha area along with the Sindh police.