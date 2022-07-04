CM Murad, Chinese delegation discuss progress in KU attack probe

KARACHI: A 13-member Chinese delegation called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed the security of Chinese nationals working in the province and progress in the investigation of the suicide attack in Karachi University (KU), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued today, the 13-member delegation was led by Deputy Director-General CTD of China Mr Gao Fei. The meeting discussed the progress in the investigation of suicide attack at Karachi University (KU) that killed four people – three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani man.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas and Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh.

CM Murad said that the data collected by the police department showed that 3,637 Chinese were working on eight CPEC Projects in Sindh. He added that 3,637 personnel, including 1500 policemen, 517 Army personnel, 173 Rangers, 28 FC personnel and 1143 private guards have been deployed on their security.

“There are 21 Government Sponsored non- CPEC projects, including NED University and Karachi University and 194 are Private Sponsored (non- CPEC) projects where 2,879 Chinese were working,” the statement added.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the participants on the progress of the Karachi University suicide attack case and said that technical and ground sources have been utilized in the investigation.

He added that with the efforts of the CTD Intelligence team an important accused has been arrested. The details of the investigation have been shared with the Chinese concerned authorities.

The Chinese delegation told the chief minister that they were technically strengthening CTD and the Special Branch of Sindh Police. The chief minister thanked the Chinese authorities for their support.

Comments