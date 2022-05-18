CM Murad conveys Sindh’s water woes to PM Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed reservations of the province over injustices meted out by IRSA with regard to water supply, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting took place at Prime Minister’s House where the chief minister shared the people and farmers are facing an acute water shortage. “IRSA is involved in unjust water supply,” he said and demanded of PM Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate action against officials involved in it.

The prime minister assured Shehbaz Sharif of addressing his concerns on water scarcity.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also discussed the law and order situation during the meeting and said that the provincial government was digging deep to unearth causes behind the recent spate of bombings in Karachi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured all out support from Centre for dealing with the menace of terrorism. The two also discussed deaths of Chinese nationals in Karachi suicide attack.

Matter related to the appointment of a new IG Sindh also came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has been removed from his post on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the ongoing wave of terrorist acts in Karachi.

Mushtaq Mahar has been directed to report to the establishment division and a BPS-21 officer Dr. Kamran Fazal has been given additional charge of the IG Sindh.

According to sources, the names of Mohsin Butt and Ghulam Nabi Memon have been considered as IG Sindh. “Kamran Fazal will remain IG until his retirement,” they said.

