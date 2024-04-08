CM Murad grants special 120-day remission for prisoners

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a 120-day special remission in the jail term of prisoners on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

The CM Spokesperson said that the special remission was announced on the recommendation of the inspector general of prisons.

The spokesperson said that those convicted in cases pertaining to murder, espionage, subversion, rape, anti-state and terrorist activities, embezzlement, causing loss of the national exchequer, kidnapping, and dacoity are not entitled to remission.

Similarly, those undergoing sentences under the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Act 2002 and the Foreigners Act 1946 are also not liable for the special remission.

Read More: At least 20 perpetrators of May 9 riots released

Earlier in the letter, the IG jails requested the chief minister to grant the special remission of 120 days for the prisoners, the chief minister has exclusive authority under Sindh Prisons and Correction Rules 2019, the IG jails maintained in the letter.

Earlier in the day, at least 20 perpetrators, who were arrested for allegedly vandalizing state and military properties following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9 and 10, have been released from Pakistan Army’s custody

According to a report, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has apprised the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the release of May 9 perpetrators in a written order.

The perpetrators – which include eight from Rawalpindi, five from Gujranwala, three from Lahore, three from Dir and one from Mardan – were sentenced to one year imprisonment of hard labour.

“None of the convicts had completed their sentence,” the report stated, noting that they were released on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024.