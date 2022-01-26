CM Murad undergoes check-up at NICVD after chest pain

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday underwent a thorough medical check-up at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) after he suffered chest pain, ARY News reported.

According to the CM House sources, the CM was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where he underwent CTNG and serum protein tests.

Later, he was discharged from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the chief minister said that the CM is at home and feeling better.

