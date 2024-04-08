CM Murad orders replacing ‘lethargic’ police officers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) to replace the lethargic officers with efficient and hardworking ones to maintain law and order in the province particularly Karachi, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting to discuss increasing street crime and overall law and order situation in the city, the chief minister directed additional IG Karachi to strengthen such police stations where the crime ratio has increased.

“I know the police department is working hard but special focus is needed in the hotspots where the crime rate is high,” he said.

The CM said that every day people are being killed for resisting the robberies. “This is quite painful, and it becomes our responsibility to protect the life, liberty and property of the citizen by hook or by crook,” he said.

He expressed his desire to cultivate this spirit of dedication and hard work in the police force so that the city could become a peaceful and liveable megalopolis.

Read More: CM Murad approves Rs5.5bn to launch Smart Safe City project

CM Murad also praised the city police for successfully rescuing two kidnap victims from Baldia.

Additional IG Imran Yakoob informed the CM that a raid was conducted on Sunday, April 7th, 2024, with the assistance of modern technical devices at Baldia No.02, near Food Street at Plot No.F.247 Baldia site in Karachi. During the police.

Four kidnappers—Sabir, Inayat Rehman, Hazrat Ali, and Wahidullah—were arrested in an injured condition while the abductees identified as Shahid, and Abdullah were successfully rescued from the clutches of the accused.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Mukadas Hyder, and the police party that participated in the operation to rescue two kidnapped persons.

Earlier, CM Murad Ali Shah approved Rs5.5 billion agreement between the Sindh Police Department and NRTC to launch the first phase of the Smart Safe City project in Karachi’s red zone.

The CM was told that under the Smart Safe City project, 1300 CCTV cameras would be installed at 300 sites in Red Zone & Airport Corridor with FR and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capability within eight hours solar back.