CM Murad says no new province in Sindh

SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Thursday ruled out the possibility of the creation of any new province in Sindh, reported ARY News.

In his media talk in Sehwan Sharif, CM Murad ruled out the possibility of any new federating unit in Sindh but a new unit will be created in Punjab.

Formation of South Punjab is on the agenda of the PPP, he added.

Regarding local bodies’ elections in the Sindh, he said that the first phase of the LG polls will be held on June 26 and the second phase will be held in July.

The Sindh CM thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Sindh after assuming charge of his office. The problems being faced by Sindh were presented before the PM out of which few were resolved on the spot, he added.

CM Murad further said the burning issue of the province of water shortage was also raised before PM, who has assured to resolve the issue.

I will visit Islamabad soon to meet PM in Islamabad, he added.

