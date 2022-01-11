CM Murad sounds alarm as Karachi COVID positivity ratio soars to 20%

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the positivity ratio of COVID cases has soared to 20% in Karachi during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 1347 cases were reported in Sindh during the past 24 hours, the highest tally since August 11, 2021.

Of 1347 cases, 1200 infections were reported from Karachi alone, bringing the positivity ratio to 20 percent.

Murad Ali Shah said that nine more people have lost their battle against deadly disease in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 7691.

Read: COVID UPSURGE: SINDH MAKES FACE MASKS COMPULSORY FOR ALL CITIZENS

The chief minister has appealed to the masses to wear masks, get themselves injected with the COVID vaccination to stem the further spread of Covid cases.

Sindh makes face masks compulsory

Sindh Health Department on Tuesday decided to make wearing face masks compulsory for all citizens in Karachi in view of the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A meeting chaired by provincial health minister Azra Pechuho also decided to seal the shopping malls and schools if unvaccinated persons were found in the premises.

The meeting also decided to launch a special corona vaccination campaign for 14 days.

The vaccination teams will visit door to door to inoculate women at their homes, health minister said. The session also decided immediate vaccination of the children present in schools.

The meeting was briefed that only 42 percent population of Karachi has been vaccinated so far. The meeting was informed that 90 percent coronavirus patients admitted at hospitals have been unvaccinated.

Comments