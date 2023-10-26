CM Naqvi lays foundation stone of Pakistan’s ‘biggest’ biogas plant

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of Pakistan’s “biggest” biogas plant at an official level.

The CM launched the construction work of 6000 cubic meter biogas plant at Gujjar Colony Rakh Chand Rai Lahore. He inspected the project and directed to complete the construction work of biogas plant before the stipulated time.

He apprised that biogas plant will cost Rs 350 million, Rs.80 million revenue will be generated annually and the project will complete its construction cost within few years. The income generated from the bio gas plant will be spent on the construction and progress of the same area, he added.

The CM announced to establish another bio gas plant in Gujjarpura adjacent to Orange Line Metro Train area. Secretary Energy gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi about the project.

The CM while talking with the media after laying foundation stone of bio gas plant said that first bio gas plant of Pakistan is being established at an official level at Rakh Chand Rai. About 24 thousand livestock is available in Gujjar colony and gas as well as natural fertilizers will be prepared from their manure.

He said the Energy Department has been directed to prepare PC-I for establishing a bio gas plant in Gujjarpura. The completion deadline of bio gas plant is 30th April but we will complete this project before the deadline, he added

Last year, air quality index was above 400 and air index is better during current year, he added.