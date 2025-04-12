CM Punjab emphasises women’s education at Anatolia Diplomacy Forum

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz delivered a convincing speech at the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye, and emphasised the importance of education and women empowerment.



As a first female CM of Punjab, she highlighted efforts of her administration to modernise education and empower women.

Maryam Nawaz presented the milestones which have been achieved under her leadership, including the activation of non-functional schools and the addition of modern technology into classrooms.

During her speech at Anatolia Diplomacy Forum, Maryam Nawaz expressed the importance of IT in education, stating that Punjab is transitioning schools to advanced technological platforms.

Maryam Nawaz presented about the plans for Pakistan’s first Internet City in Punjab, highlighting her dedication to adapting digital progress.

During her speech at Anatolia Diplomacy Forum, Maryam Nawaz mentioned the importance of educating women, illuminating the programs which have been designed to authorize young women.

CM Punjab repeated her promise to boosting health and education sectors of Punjab, vowing to gain a wonderful future for the province.

Constructive initiatives by CM Punjab, that include modernizing 4,000 primary schools, directing 6,000 schools promoted with digital classrooms, and founding first AI University of Pakistan in Punjab, highlight her emphasis on nurturing invention and safeguarding comprehensive education.

At Anatolia Diplomacy Forum with global leaders, Maryam Nawaz’ speech resonated, and influenced combined efforts to focus on education of women and humanity.

The global leaders especially Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan lauded Maryam Nawaz’ speech at the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif called for proactive measures to address the challenges being faced in the education sector within the Punjab province.

PM Shehbaz directed the Minister for Education to closely coordinate with the provinces for the promotion of education while chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. He said that promoting education would be a major national service.

These are the major step being taken by the Punjab government to boost and upgrade the education within Punjab.