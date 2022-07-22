CM Punjab election: Crucial PA session faces delay

LAHORE: The crucial Punjab Assembly (PA) session, which was scheduled to commence at 4pm, for the election of provincial Chief Minister has been facing a delay of more than two hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the crucial session of the Punjab Assembly will hold the process of the chief minister’s election between incumbent CM Hamza Shehbaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

More than 180 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have arrived at the Punjab Assembly, flashing the victory sign. Meanwhile, PML-N members – backing Hamza Shahbaz – also started arriving at the assembly.

As the speaker himself is a candidate for the contest, the session will be held under the chairpersonship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari. The session was set to start at 4pm but could not begin on time.

PTI to file contempt plea over delay in PA session

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file contempt plea for not starting the Punjab Assembly’s session for the chief minister (CM) elections.

In a statement, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the unnecessary delay in the Punjab Assembly session for the CM election was made in violation of the court orders.

He said that the lawyers have been directed to prepare a contempt of court plea. He announced to file the contempt of court plea against the deputy speaker in a while.

LHC bars police entry in PA

Meanwhile, the Lahore High (LHC) barred entry of police in the Punjab Assembly ahead of CM Punjab election. Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan moved LHC against the deployment of police force inside the house.

Justice Muzzamil while announcing the verdict on Sibtain Khan’s plea, barred police from entering Punjab Assembly and ordered them to remain outside the assembly building. Police cannot enter the assembly until it is summoned, the verdict read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari wrote a letter to the provincial chief secretary on Thursday to seek special security measures during the Chief Minister (CM) elections.

New IG Punjab appointed

Separately, a new provincial police chief was also appointed moments before the session was slated to begin.

According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan has been replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar has now been appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Faisal Shahkar, previously serving as the Railways inspector general has now been transferred and posted as the provincial police chief with immediate effect.

Number game

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

During the by-elections in Punjab, the PTI grabbed 15 of the total 20 seats while PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate.

Before the by-polls, the PTI and PML-Q had already attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q). Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188 whereas the figure of the simple majority stands at 186.

Meanwhile, the coalition government has 179 members – PML-N with 164 members, PPP with seven, three independents and one member of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party.

