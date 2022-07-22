CM Punjab election: Fawad Chaudhry asks PML-N to accept defeat

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the CM Punjab election, former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to accept defeat and leave the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said the country cannot bear political instability and everyone should realize their responsibility in this context.

نون لیگ اپنی شکست تسلیم کر کے اقتدار سے علیحدہ ہو جائے اور سیاسی جماعتیں اگلے انتخابات کے فریم ورک پر مذاکرات شروع کریں، پاکستان مزید سیاسی عدم استحکام کا متحمل نہیں ہو سکتا ذمہ داری کا احساس کرنا ہو گا زرداری سیاست کے دن گزر گئے ہیں عوام غیر اخلاقی سیاست کو مسترد کرتی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 22, 2022

He asked PML-N to leave to the government and advised political parties to hold dialogue on the framework of the next general elections.

Read more: CM Punjab election: Dy Speaker Dost Mazari asks parties to maintain peace

A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

