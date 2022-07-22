CM Punjab election: PTI to file contempt plea for not starting PA session

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a contempt plea for not starting the Punjab Assembly’s session for the chief minister (CM) election, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement that the unnecessary delay in the Punjab Assembly session for the CM election was made in violation of the court orders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the lawyers have been directed to prepare a contempt of court plea. He announced to file the contempt of court plea against the deputy speaker in a while.

READ: CM PUNJAB ELECTION: CRUCIAL PA SESSION FACES DELAY

“Deputy speaker should have started the Punjab Assembly session. PML-N [the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] had assured yesterday that the voting for the CM Punjab will be held today. We are in contact with the PML-N and urging the ruling political party to implement the Supreme Court (SC) directives.”

“PML-N must have to step forward, otherwise, PTI will file a contempt of court petition,” warned Chaudhry.

Regarding the quorum of the House, the PTI leader said that Mian Aslam Iqbal counted the lawmakers in the PA hall and all members were sitting there. “We hope that an independent lawmaker will also vote for PTI [CM candidate Pervaiz Elahi] which will increase our numbers to 188.”

READ: CM PUNJAB ELECTION: PML-N MINISTERS VACATE GOVT OFFICES: SOURCES

Chaudhry said that they will take action in accordance with the law at any cost against the incidents that had occurred on May 25 in which women and children were tortured.

It is pertinent to mention here that the crucial session of the Punjab Assembly was scheduled for 4:00 pm today but it was delayed despite the presence of the Supreme Court (SC) directives.

Number game

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

More than 180 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have arrived at the Punjab Assembly hall, flashing the victory sign. Meanwhile, PML-N members – backing Hamza Shahbaz – also started arriving at the assembly.

As the speaker himself is a candidate for the contest, the session will be held under the chairpersonship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

Comments