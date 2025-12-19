CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme: Deadline for Waiting-List Applicants Set for Dec 22

LAHORE: The Department of Agriculture Punjab (DAP) has warned farmers under the CM Punjab High Power Green Tractors Program that applicants on waiting list must submit their share of amount till December 22, otherwise their allotment will be cancelled, ARY News reported citing social media message of (DAP) .

The Green Tractor Scheme gives farmers a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh per tractor. Farmers can choose tractors with 50 to 85 horsepower, all manufactured in the country.

Locally manufactured tractors including Millat Tractor Company, Al Ghazi Tractors Limited and any other local tractor manufactures, Kisan Bhai can get these tractors by just selecting in the online available registration form.

Subsidy on each tractor worth PKR 1,000,000

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must own between 1 to 50 acres of agricultural land.

Punjab’s rural economy depends on agricultural growth, but traditional farming methods and costly equipment have held many farmers back.

The Punjab’s Green Tractor Scheme in 2025 was introduced by the government to address these challenges, making modern tractors affordable and mechanization possible for all.

Did you know? Punjab’s government is investing over PKR 60 billion to deliver 20,000 new tractors to farmers province-wide, setting a new record for farm mechanization support in Pakistan.