CM Punjab Green Tractors Program phase 3 form submission date extended

LAHORE: Following strong demand from the farmers community, the Punjab government has extended the deadline for the submission of applications for the CM Punjab Green Tractor Program Phase 3 until January 31, ARY News reported.

Under Phase 3 of the program, 10,000 tractors with 50 to 65 horsepower will be distributed among eligible farmers.

The Punjab government launched this initiative under the slogan: “A prosperous farmer makes a prosperous Punjab.”

Farmers can submit their applications online by visiting the Punjab Agriculture Department’s official website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk or by clicking the direct link:

https://gts.punjab.gov.pk/.

Two earlier phases of the program has been completed successfully while for the first phase draw was held in September last year.

Second phase was completed back in December last year.

In the first phase , 9,500 tractors were allotted, with Maryam Nawaz personally calling some of the lucky winners to congratulate them.

During the ceremony, the Secretary of Agriculture briefed the Chief Minister on the details of the scheme. Under the Green Tractor Scheme, farmers who own seven acres or more are eligible to receive tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower.

High-power tractors come with a government subsidy of Rs1 million, while medium-power tractors (50–65 horsepower) receive a subsidy of Rs500,000. In total, the scheme will provide 20,000 tractors to farmers across Punjab.

The response to the programme has been overwhelming. Out of 734,000 applications, 282,000 farmers were found eligible for the draw.

Significantly, almost 98 percent of applicants opted for locally manufactured tractors, reflecting strong confidence in domestic production and a boost for the local industry.

Adding a personal touch to the event, Maryam Nawaz made phone calls to several successful applicants.

With the Green Tractor Scheme, the Punjab government aims not only to provide subsidies but also to ensure that modern machinery reaches the hands of hardworking farmers.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that this initiative reflects her government’s commitment to directly support the farming community, helping secure a more prosperous future for Punjab’s agriculture.