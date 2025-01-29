CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025: How to get free Core i7

The Punjab government announced free laptops for admirable students under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025’ a few months ago, and now, the students are eagerly awaiting the latest device.

As part of the initiative, the government intends to provide 50,000 of the newest computers to deserving pupils. The chief minister also said that 2000 minority kids will receive laptops as part of the program, which is also open to matriculated and intermediate students.

Which Latest Devices Will Be Distributed?

Students in the province will get 13th generation laptops and Core i7 computers as part of the Chief Minister’s Laptop Program. To encourage research and learning, two thousand minority students and those who placed in the Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations will also receive free computers.

Details of Laptop Allocation

Laptops will be distributed to 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2000 medical and dental college students. Students from South Punjab will make up 32% of those who receive computers.

Laptops will be provided to students studying computer science, medicine, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

How to register for laptop?

The CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 does not have an online application platform. The data of the eligible students will be gathered by the educational institutions.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab, which is anticipated to release lists of chosen students for the program, will thereafter get the validated data.

CM Punjab Laptop Distribution Timeline

According to reports, the laptop distribution is anticipated to begin after Ramadan 2025, and registration for the program would begin in February 2025. It is more likely to take place this year in April or May, they added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said earlier this month that the first shipment of computers had arrived in Pakistan.

The chief minister will host ceremonies in several locations to distribute laptops as part of the Honhaar scholarship programme.