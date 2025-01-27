CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025: Registration likely to begin from THIS date

The Punjab government announced free laptop distribution among meritorious students free of cost under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025’ a few months back. Now, the students are eagerly awaiting the latest device.

The government plans to distribute 50,000 latest laptops among meritorious students as part of the programme. Additionally, the chief minister promised that 2000 minority students will also receive laptops while students holding matriculation and intermediate are also eligible for the scheme.

Which Latest Devices Will Be Distributed?

Under the Chief Minister’s Laptop Program, students in the province will be provided with Core i7 and 13th generation laptops. Two thousand minority students, as well as position holders in Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations, will also receive laptops free of cost to promote research and learning.

Details of Laptop Allocation

Laptops will be distributed to 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2000 medical and dental college students. Students from South Punjab will make up 32% of those who receive computers.

Laptops will be provided to students studying computer science, medicine, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

Where Can You Apply for the Laptop Program?

The CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 does not have an online application platform. The data of the eligible students will be gathered by the educational institutions.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab, which is anticipated to release lists of chosen students for the program, will thereafter get the validated data.

CM Punjab Laptop Distribution Timeline

According to reports, the laptop distribution is anticipated to begin after Ramadan 2025, and registration for the program would begin in February 2025. It is more likely to take place this year in April or May, they added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said earlier this month that the first shipment of computers had arrived in Pakistan.

The chief minister will host ceremonies in several locations to distribute laptops as part of the Honhaar scholarship programme.