CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Major update for students to get modern laptops

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the last day for students to register for a chance to get free modern laptops under the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme, ARY News reported on Thursday.



According to the Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, today (March 20) marks the final chance for BS program students to register for the scheme.

Over 250,000 have already applied online for these free modern laptops, with a total of 110,000 laptops set to be distributed among eligible candidates under the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme.

The CM Laptop Scheme is open exclusively to pupils enrolled in public universities in Punjab. Applicants from private colleges or universities are not eligible to participate.

The scheme targets BS students in their first and second semesters, ensuring that those early in their educational journey benefit from this initiative.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz introduced the scheme as part of her promise to empower the province’s youth through digital resources.

Interested students can apply online through the official portal: cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk

There is no application fee for this initiative, and applicants are required to submit their details on the portal before applying.

This is a significant opportunity for eligible pupils by the Punjab government to access free modern laptops and reinforce their digital skills.

Read more: CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Step-by-step registration process

Earlier, the Punjab government initiated the registration process for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, offering 110,000 Core i7 13th Gen laptops free of cost to eligible pupils.

The scheme targets students pursuing computer science, medicine, science, engineering, social sciences, business, languages, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

Notably, students enrolled in private universities are not eligible for this program. The laptops will be distributed among 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2,000 medical and dental college students.