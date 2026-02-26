CM Punjab Launches First Ever E-Taxi Scheme

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launches the country’s first E-Taxi Scheme and distributes keys to selected male and female beneficiaries at the inaugural ceremony.

The chief minister inspects the electric vehicles provided under the scheme and inquires about their technical features.

She hands over keys to five beneficiaries — Naila Farhan, Kiran Khurshid, Qurat-ul-Ain, Abid Ali and Azmat Mehmood — and also invites other successful applicants on stage.

She poses for photographs with the new e-taxi owners while women beneficiaries interact with her and share their views.

The chief minister listens to their concerns. During the ceremony, a young girl, Asma Mehmood, presents her with a portrait and receives an autograph.

In the first phase, 1,100 electric vehicles are being provided under the E-Taxi Scheme. The Punjab government is paying 50 per cent of the down payment and the markup.

For male drivers, 50 per cent of the down payment is being paid by the government, while for female drivers the government is covering 60 per cent.

A 30 per cent quota is reserved for women under the scheme, and vehicles allocated to female drivers have a distinct colour. The government is also bearing the cost of vehicle registration, fitness tests and token tax.

Payments are being made in easy instalments over five years.

To ensure the safety of drivers and passengers, each e-taxi is equipped with a panic button linked to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

The e-taxis are being registered with inDrive and Yango ride-hailing platforms.

Fast chargers are being installed at various locations for vehicle charging.

The vehicles are equipped with cameras, Wi-Fi and charging ports, while digital payment facilities are also being provided.