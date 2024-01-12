CM Punjab orders action against illegal LPG cylinders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a province-wide crackdown against the illegal production and sale of non-standard LPG cylinders, ARY News reported.

Taking serious note of the unauthorized manufacturing and selling of substandard cylinders, the chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to take indiscriminate action against those involved in its illegal production and sale.

“The administration should prevent illegal manufacturing and sale of substandard cylinders in their respective districts and initiate legal action against such unauthorised dealers,” he directed.

Meanwhile, OGRA has granted powers to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take action against those involved in the production and sale of unauthorized LPG cylinders.