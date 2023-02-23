CM Punjab orders strict action against housemaid murder suspects

LAHORE: The caretaker chief minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take strict action against the accused involved in the murder of housemaid in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A housemaid was beaten and then murdered brutally in Gujranwala, Punjab.

As per details, the CM said that all the accused must be awarded with strict punishment and we will assure that the victim’s family get justice.

The caretaker chief minister also summoned report from the RPO Gujranwala.

Earlier in a separate incident a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over “honour” in Gujranwala’s Satellite town.

The incident took place in the neighborhood of Gujranwala’s satellite town, wherein a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over ‘honour’.

