CM Punjab orders to fasten rescue operations in flood-affected areas

Lahore: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi has ordered authorities to fasten the rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CM Punjab held an emergency meeting of important officials at the CM office to discuss the political situations and rescue and relief operations in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM ordered to complete a survey of the damages as soon as possible, and provide affected people with financial relief. The CM ordered all related authorities to stay on high alert amid heavy rains in the Koh-e-Suleiman region.

The CM ordered to provide every possible relief to flood-affected people. The CM ordered Secretaries South Punjab to assist in the relief process.

Pervaiz Illahi has been ordered to submit a report regarding the installation of a modern weather radar. The government needs to formulate a long-term plan to avoid flooding in streams, the CM added.

He ordered to provide affected people with medicine, food, and fodder for cattle.

