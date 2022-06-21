CM Punjab orders to regulate Murree hotel rents amid peak season

Lahore: The Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif chaired the ‘Dilkash Murree‘ project’s meeting and ordered regulation of hotel rents during the peak season, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CM Punjab said that the regulation of rents would benefit the tourists who wish to visit Murree in peak season. The CM ordered to implement the ‘ Dilkash Murree‘ project as soon as possible.

Hamza ordered to increase the efficiency of the Tourism Police by training them to handle emergency situations. Incoming traffic to Murree should be monitored via cctv cameras, he ordered.

The CM also ordered to formulate a final plan to run a trial of the motorbike ambulance. The Chief Executive ordered the formation of a fire safety plan in case of an emergency.

He said a new communication system would be installed in Murree and all the departments had been included in this. “We plan to introduce 20 motorcycle-based ambulances in Murree to provide first aid treatment in case of any untoward situation,” he said.

Hamza ordered to formulate a policy to regulate the hotel rents in peak season to avoid any catastrophic situations, like the one that occurred in January 2022. Over 20 people had died after being stuck in snow amid heavy snowfall and overcrowding of the city.

