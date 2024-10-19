CM Punjab seeks plan to wipe out polio virus

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has sought a practical and sustainable plan to eliminate environmental samples of polio virus from the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to undertake effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of Punjab and undertake an effective vaccination initiative in order to achieve the desired goal of completely eradicating polio virus from the province.

During a meeting chaired by CM Punjab regarding the elimination of polio, a decision was made to track and register mobile and migrant populations in Punjab.

The CM directed that accurate data on missing children be compiled during the vaccination campaign.

The meeting also reviewed micro-plans and proposals to further enhance the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign so as to make Punjab completely polio-free.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif vowed that making Punjab completely polio-free is our commitment. She said that she is personally monitoring the vaccination campaign and underscored that the polio virus can only be eradicated through vigorous and complete public support.

She directed that maintaining a cold chain according to SOPs during the vaccination campaign should be ensured.

The CM said that increase spreading of polio virus in Punjab is a matter of great concern and focused attention must be paid on the districts with weak vaccination coverage.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Parliamentary Secretary Azma Kardar, Sania Ashiq, Dr. Adnan Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.