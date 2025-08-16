CM Punjab sets deadline for Punjab water filtration plants

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has led a special session and issued a deadline of June 30, 2026, for Punjab water filtration plants to be completed within defined timeframe, with a specific focus on remote and underserved areas.



Maryam Nawaz during the meeting in Lahore, went through the development on several development initiatives including the Model Village Project, Lahore Development Project, and other development projects across Punjab.

While chairing the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the urgent need to provide Punjab water filtration plants to address public problems regarding the lack of clean drinking water. She directed authorities to maintain a comprehensive strategy for the construction, repair, and long-term maintenance of water filtration infrastructure. “Delivery in time and high standard construction must be provided,” she stated.

While the agenda of meeting was to develop Punjab water filtration plants, CM Maryam was also focused on other development projects across Punjab, assessing the speed of street construction and repair as well which is yet another work in progress under the Lahore development project.

Maryam Nawaz was not satisfied by the pace of work, and expressed disappointment on delays and sluggish work.

Additionally, CM Maryam Nawaz also took briefing on 122 beautification projects planned across Punjab’s main cities, including 51 projects of Lahore Division, 64 of Rawalpindi, 37 of Faisalabad, 75 of Multan, 45 of Sargodha, 64 of Gujranwala, 51 of Dera Ghazi Khan, 61 of Bahawalpur, 53 of Gujrat and 493 of Sahiwal.

Maryam Nawaz directed that all beautification schemes should be completed on schedule, stressing that both quality and timeliness are specially focused.

The Chief Minister also reviewed proposals for installing water pumps in distant rural areas, reinforcing her administration’s commitment to inclusive development.

Under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, Province is having major development projects across Punjab, showing the signs of moving ahead swiftly.