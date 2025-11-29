CM reviews 16 flagship health care projects: Put on fast track to complete within this financial year

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reviewing the development portfolio, directed the health department to speed up work on 16 flagship projects so that they could be opened for public service during the current financial year.

The CM presided over the review of 2025-26 at CM House.

The Health Department delivered a comprehensive briefing on the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025-26, which covers 178 schemes -140 ongoing and 38 new – with an allocation of Rs. 45.37 billion.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho reported that allocations, releases, and expenditures had been closely monitored, with a 21 per cent utilisation up to November 17, 2025. Detailed progress was shared on teaching hospitals, district hospitals, medical education, preventive programmes, and foreign-aided projects.

Fast-Tracking of 16 Flagship Health Projects:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewed progress on the province’s flagship health projects, directing all departments to accelerate work and ensure timely completion in the upcoming financial year. He emphasised that several of these schemes were critical, life-saving facilities and must not suffer delays due to procedural or financial bottlenecks.

NICVD’s Paediatric Cardiac Unit:

The meeting began with a review of the Paediatric Cardiac Unit at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, where the revised PC-I has been submitted for Rs 9.924 billion.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the PDWP meeting had already been held and the summary had been sent to the CM for approval of cost escalation.

Shah instructed that the process be finalised without delay, remarking that this was a life-saving unit and “cost escalations should not slow us down – finalise it immediately.”

50-bedded hospital FB Area, Karachi:

The Chief Minister was informed that the 50-bedded hospital in Block-13 of Federal B Area, Ancholi, Gulberg Town, had seen its building fully completed. The CM said that he has released the remaining Rs 148.196 million; therefore, procurement must be made on a fast track so that it can be completed during the current financial year.

Medical Complex Razakabad, Karachi

The Medical Complex at the National Highway in Razzaqabad, Bin Qasim Town, which was revised in June 2025, required an additional Rs 3.082 billion to complete the scheme. Murad Shah directed the finance department to release the required funds allocated during FY 2025–26 so construction could proceed without interruption.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed Hospital, Karachi:

Work on the 50-bedded hospital, Gulshan-e-Hadeed- Malir, is also progressing, with the project fully funded and procurement having begun. The Chief Minister was assured that the scheme would be completed during FY 2025–26.

Kamal Goth Maternity Home

The CM said that upgradation of the maternity home at Kamal Khan Goth into a 50-bedded hospital has also been fully funded; therefore, procurement must be made on a fast track, and he slated the project for completion in the next fiscal year.

Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Departments:

Chief Minister Murad Shah expressed particular satisfaction after the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Departments were established at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre under the “Amputation-Free Sindh” initiative. With 100 per cent of allocated funds utilised, he described the project as “a transformative step for trauma and limb-salvage care.”

Civil Hospital Karachi:

The Health Department briefed the Chief Minister on the new Radiology Department planned for Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The PC-I has been prepared, the pre-PDWP meeting held, and the modified PC-I is in preparation.

The CM ordered the department to expedite the approval process. He also highlighted the urgency of reconstructing the hospital’s Emergency Unit, another new scheme whose PC-I is under revision, stressing the high patient load and the need to proceed quickly.

Establishment of Psychiatry and Emergency Unit At Sindh Government Hospital, Saudabad, Malir Karachi

Discussing the revised scheme for the Psychiatry and Emergency Unit at Sindh Government Hospital, Saudabad, the Minister of Health briefed that the NOC had been issued, and an additional Rs 55.686 million was required through re-appropriation.

Procurement had already started, and work orders were issued. The Chief Minister directed its completion within of the scheme within current financial year.

Accident and Emergency Centre At Shaheed Benazirabad District

The CM was told that the Accident and Emergency Centre at Daulatpur in Shaheed Benazirabad District has received 100 per cent of its allocated funds, and procurement is in progress.

The project remains on track for completion in FY 2025–26. Work also continues on the new Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ghorabari. The CM said that he has released funds; therefore, procurement must be initiated to complete the scheme next financial year.

Establishment of Modular Operating Theatres, Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, Sukkur

The meeting reviewed progress on the establishment of modular operating theatres across five major hospitals: Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, CMC Hospital Larkana, the Institute of Mother & Child Health Nawabshah, and GMMC Hospital Sukkur.

All five projects are scheduled for completion in FY 2025–26 and are moving forward according to plan.

Upgradation RHC Garhi Khuda Bux:

The chief minister also reveiwed the upgradation of the Rural Health Centre at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto into a 50-bedded hospital. The scheme has received full funding, procurement is underway, and completion is expected during FY 2025–26.

Expansion and Improvement works at DHQs Khairpur, Badin, Shikarpur

The Chief Minister was similarly informed that expansion and improvement works at the District Headquarters Hospitals of Khairpur, Badin and Shikarpur were moving forward and would be completed within the upcoming year.

The meeting also discussed the upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals in Matiari, Kamber and Umerkot to DHQ level. These projects are progressing according to schedule and will also be completed during FY 2025–26.

A major discussion point was the construction of the 600-bed hospital in Larkana. The PDWP has approved the PC-I, and the Chief Minister signed the summary, forwarding it to the Finance and P&D departments.

The Health Department is now moving to appoint a Project Director. Shah instructed immediate mobilisation, saying, “The 600-bed Larkana Hospital is a major investment in upper Sindh’s healthcare—no delays will be tolerated.”

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Health Department to accelerate work on 16 flagship development projects across the province, ensuring their completion and opening for public service within the ongoing financial year.

The meeting reviewed the status of Likely To Be Completed (LTBC) schemes, new ADP schemes, and SDG block projects. Of 56 LTBC schemes, revenue procurement began for 53, and PC-I and PC-IV documentation statuses were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Planning & Development Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Works & Services Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Works & Services Nawaz Sohoo, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, and other officers.