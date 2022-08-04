CM seat is enough, no other ministries needed: Monis Illahi

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Monis Illahi has said that they do not need any other ministry as they have the upper position in the province, ARY News reported.

The PML-Q leader met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday and assured him that their party does not have any further demands. Both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to the formation of the cabinet in the Punjab assembly.

Talking to the media after the meeting the PML-Q leader said that he has assured the PTI Cheif that they have no further demands after they have been given the Cheif Minister’s seat.

The PTI has given approval for the second phase of cabinet formation in Punjab, Monis Illahi added.

On August 2, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approved an 18-member working cabinet for the Punjab Assembly.

PTI MPAs including Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hashim Dogar and Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was added to the cabinet.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday visited Lahore and met with newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. According to sources, the former prime minister and CM Punjab discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues.

