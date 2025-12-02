CM Shah to chair meeting on Ibrahim's death near NIPA; Inquiry committee expected

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called a meeting for Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the death of a child who fell into an open manhole near the NIPA roundabout, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the meeting will discuss the tragic death of three-year-old Ibrahim, who slipped into the manhole near the NIPA roundabout and in front of a shopping mall in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The Mayor of Karachi, the Commissioner Karachi, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East, and officials from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and other departments will attend the meeting.

A committee will also be formed to investigate the NIPA incident, the sources said.

The committee will determine who was responsible for the incident and present a report to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Earlier on Monday, December 1, the body of three-year-old Ibrahim, who fell into a manhole near the Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, was recovered 15 hours after the incident.

The child who had fallen into an open manhole near Nipa Chowrangi on Sunday night was found dead. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday, after which rescue personnel immediately launched a search operation but were unable to locate the child.

Subsequently, the rescue operation was temporarily halted. Following the suspension, local residents arranged heavy machinery on their own and continued excavation work at the site to assist in the search.

The child who fell into the open manhole was identified as three-year-old Ibrahim, son of Nabeel. Ibrahim had accompanied his family to a departmental store for shopping when the tragic incident occurred.

After an extensive search lasting 15 hours, rescue teams retrieved Ibrahim’s body from the manhole on Monday afternoon.

Reaction

Sadia Javed, the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said that an inquiry has been initiated to determine why the manhole was left uncovered. She assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for negligence in the toddler fall incident.

The Deputy Mayor of Karachi also took notice of the incident, directing all rescue agencies to remain on high alert and intensify efforts to locate the child as soon as possible. “Anyone found negligent will face strict action,” he added.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that he stands with the grieving family.