CM Sindh appoints 10 more special assistants

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by appointing 10 more Special Assistants, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, Lal Chand Ukrani, Sardar Faraz Raja, Qasim Naveed Qamar, Waqar Mehdi, Rajveer Singh, Mansoor Shahani, Usman Ghani, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Junaid Baloch, and Muhammad Saleem Baloch have been appointed as special assistants by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government also appointed six more spokespersons, including MPA Saadia Javed, who has been approved by the PPP leadership. Saadia Javed has been given the responsibility of advocating for women’s rights in the Sindh Assembly.

Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Arsalan Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Rashid, Sarmad Palijo, and Abdul Wahid Halepoto have also been appointed as Sindh government’s spokespersons.

Earlier in April, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered oath to eight more ministers as the provincial Sindh cabinet expanded.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House.

The newly inducted ministers included Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Shahid Abdul Salam Tahim, Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Shahina Sher Ali and Mir Tariq Ali Talpur.