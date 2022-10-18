CM Sindh approves summary seeking amendments to LG Act

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary seeking amendments to Local Government (LG) Act, making next Karachi mayor as chairman of several municipal institutions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the amended local government (LG) act will be tabled in the next session of the Sindh Assembly for approval. The draft law will likely be passed through an ordinance.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is expected to issue an ordinance which will later be sent to the provincial assembly for ratification into law as a bill.

As per the amendments, the next mayor would be the ex-officio chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and chairman of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

Meanwhile, the Karachi mayor will also be made a member of governor body of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB). Moreover, chairmen of Hyderabad, Sukkur Larkana Development Authorities will be considered mayors of the cities.

A day earlier, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) finally agreed to most of the proposed amendments by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to Sindh Local Government (LG) Act as the latter expects breakthrough soon.

According to sources, the PPP has agreed to most of the proposed amendments to Sindh Local Government (LG) Act and handed over a new draft to MQM-P leadership.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government agreed to hand over schools and hospitals to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). “It is jointly agreed that the property tax would be collected by KMC,” they added.

Once agreed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), sources said the draft act would be presented in the provincial assembly for approval.

