CM Sindh assigns emergency rain duties to ministers, advisors

Karachi: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah has assigned emergency rain duties to provincial ministers and advisors amid heavy rainfall in the province, ARY News reported.

According to detials, ministers and advisors have been advised to stay in their allocated district and monitor the conditions and emergency operations amid heavy rainfall.

Emergency rain duty for Khairpur district has been assigned to Manzoor Wasaan and Nawab Wasaan while provincial minister Ismail Raho and Arbab Latif would perform their duties in district Badin.

Education Minister Sardar Shah has been allocated district Umerkot, while Heath Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho would look after emergency operation in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Provincial minister for energy Imtiaz Sheikh would look after district Shikarpur.

Almost 70 per cent area of Sindh’s third biggest city, Sukkur is still submerged with rainwater as the drainage system has collapsed.

It should be noted that 17 districts in Sindh province have been severely affected by floods, so far 141 deaths including 66 children have been reported and around 500 people have been injured.

Due to the floods, more than 500,000 people have been displaced, thousands of houses have collapsed and many roads have been damaged. Furthermore, more than 600,000 acres of agricultural land have also been affected by heavy rains and floods across the province.

