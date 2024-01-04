CM Sindh attends Sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-XII

Sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-XII was held today at North Arabian Sea. Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the sea phase of the exercise onboard Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship KASHMIR.

Air and Surface assets of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, Pakistan Air Force and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of exercise. Exercises on containment of oil spill, Search and Rescue operations and anti-piracy were demonstrated by Pak Navy and PMSA aircrafts, PN & PAF helicopters and PMSA ships. The drills were witnessed by fifteen foreign observers and representatives of various National stakeholders. The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea.

Earlier, opening brief of the exercise was held at Karachi. Foreign Observers and delegations from relevant stake holders also attended the brief wherein the aims and objectives of Exercise BARRACUDA-XII were highlighted. Moreover, scholarly papers on response of Oil Spill and Search and Rescue at sea were presented by both National and International speakers.

International Exercise Barracuda-XII is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed to enhance capacity and proficiency of National stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea. The successful 3 days event served as a testament to the power of international collaboration in contending against marine pollution incidents. The sea phase of BARRACUDA XII reinforces the commitment of all involved national and international stakeholders to uphold international maritime regulations. As the curtains draw on this successful endeavor, the lessons learned and relationships built during this exercise will serve as a foundation for continued cooperation in addressing future challenges in maritime safety and environmental protection.