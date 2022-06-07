CM Sindh directs police to gear up against street crimes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the police to intensify operations against rising street crimes in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken the notice of rising street crimes in Karachi.

CM Sindh has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IG) and Additional IG Karachi to follow the strategy formulated to curb street crimes.

Murad Ali Shah also directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to increase patrolling in their areas. He further directed the police officials to intensify operation against criminals involved in street crimes.

The Chief Minister demanded to present details of operations against street crimes within two days, while directing the law enforcement agencies to inform media about the operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi was facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as almost 235 incidents have been reported daily in the city.

ARY News while citing Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report stated that more than 35,500 incidents were reported in last five months this year. “As many as 22,666 motorcycles were stolen or snatched during January to May,” the report added.

Almost 4454 motorcycles of citizens were stolen in May, sources added. In addition to that, the citizens were deprived of 2658 mobile phones during this period.

