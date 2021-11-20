CM Sindh announces health insurance for lawyers

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced health insurance and other facilities for lawyers in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

He made the announcement for providing health insurance to the lawyers while addressing the annual dinner of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

The chief minister further announced that he would make arrangements for a parking facility at the Sindh High Court to solve parking issues at the premises.

Murad Ali Shah further said that the Chief Jusice of Pakistan has earlier in the day said that he does not take dictation or pressure while deciding the cases. “I am delighted to listen to this from the chief justice,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed rubbished aside an impression being created regarding pressure on the judiciary in deciding cases and said that no one could dictate him a decision.

While addressing the Asma Jahangir (AJ) Conference 2021, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that he does not agree with the remarks of lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd regarding his court.

“My court dispenses justice,” he said while inviting Ali Ahmed Kurd to witness it first hand besides adding that he had never taken pressure from any institution.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said that the judges are working with dedication and on merit for dispensing justice and if anyone has objection over their decisions then they could be challenged.

“No one dictates me how to write my decision and I am working without pressure from any institution and giving decisions as per the constitution and law,” the chief justice said.

He asked people to avoid creating confusion among the masses regarding the judicial system and said that it could lead to people’s mistrust of the judiciary.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!