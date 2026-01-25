CM Sindh orders fire safety audit of major govt, private commercial buildings

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday ordered a province-wide fire safety audit of all major government, private, and commercial buildings, ARY News reported.

The chief minister presided a high-level meeting today that held at the CM House, wherein he approved a comprehensive fire safety audit of important government and non-government commercial buildings across the province.

An initial 2,368 buildings will be inspected, with strict timelines for compliance and firm action against violations to ensure public safety.

The initiative aims to institutionalise safety protocols and better protect public life and property.

Safety mandates

During the meeting, the chief minister stressed that a thorough audit of all key buildings is no longer optional.

He said all commercial, private, and government buildings must be equipped with modern fire prevention systems.

Clearly marked emergency exits and unobstructed entry and exit routes are mandatory in every facility, the CM said. He added that the objective is to strengthen emergency preparedness at both district and taluka levels to handle unforeseen incidents effectively.

Audit scope & targets:

The chief minister said that through various reports and inspections, the government has identified a total of 2,368 buildings for the initial audit phase across the province.

The breakdown of the 2,368 building identifed for inityial audit is as follows:

Sukkur has 898 buildings, Karachi 562, Hyderabad 540, Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) 171, Larkano 143, and Mirpurkhas 54 buildings.

The CM approved a three-phase implementation plan with a phased timeline for compliance.

Inspection of fire alarm panels, portable extinguishers, and emergency signage will be carried out as immediate measures. In the short term, installation and operationalisation of smoke detectors, central alarm systems, and hydrants will be ensured.

The long-term plan, as approved by the chief minister, involves the complete rectification of electrical wiring and the installation of automatic fire suppression systems.

Murad Ali Shah directed the chief secretary to ensure SBCA and PDMA teams meet with the management of important buildings and give them a specific timeframe to implement immediate, short-term, medium-term, and long-term fire safety measures.

In case of non-compliance, action will be taken accordingly.

Shah also decided that basements and mezzanines approved for parking will be strictly used only for that purpose, and not for other uses such as shops, cabinets, or godowns.

The chief minister also approved the resumption of the annual safety inspection of commercial buildings, which was discontinued years ago. “Electrical and other inspections, including emergency exit and entry points, etc., will be ensured through inspections,” he said.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and PDMA to issue strict notices to non-compliant buildings, warning that safety standards must be met without compromise.

The huddle was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor Gian Chand Israni, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad, Additional IG Zulfikar Larik, Secretary Rehabilitation Nisar Memon, DG SBCA Muzammel Halepoto, DG P&D Altaf Saryo, DG PDMA Salman Shah, the Chief Fire Officer, and other senior officials.