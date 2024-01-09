CM Sindh orders renovation of Chaukhandi graveyard

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Monday ordered the renovation of Chaukhandi tombs better known as “Chaukhandi graveyard” and directed the Culture Department to make it a great tourist place.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the renovation of Chaukhandi cemetery, the chief minister said that the place should be renovated in a manner that that people can organize events in open space as well as in auditorium. Provincial Minister Dr. Junaid Shah, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Forests, Secretary Culture and others were also present in the meeting.

“I want Chaukhandi graveyard to be a great destination for tourists,” Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said while directing the concerned officials. He also passed directives for construction of visitor’s gallery and asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) establish a park at Chaukhandi cemetery.

It was also decided in the meeting that 50,000 trees will be planted for the renovation works. Out of total 50,000 trees, 5,000 neem trees, 3000 Gulmohar and other trees will be planted. The Forest Department will use modern technology in the plantation.

Watering and maintenance of the trees will be the responsibility of the Department of Culture.

The caretaker chief minister was briefed that oil tankers have been removed from in front of the Chaukhandi cemetery and the police have also set up a post at the cemetery as it is law enforcers’ responsibility to prevent the encroachment.

Chaukhandi graveyard is situated 29 Kilometer from East Karachi known for its elaborate sandstone carvings.