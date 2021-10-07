CM Shah, others indictment deferred in Nooriabad Power Project reference

ISLAMABAD: Indictment of Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Project reference deferred again owing to absence of an accused, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A co-accused in the reference Sultan Farooq requested for his exemption from the court hearing. “The servants of the accused have been infected with coronavirus”, his counsel said. “My client is also unwell,” the lawyer said while pleading for exemption from the court hearing.

“The indictment in the case was fixed for today,” National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor said.

The court granted exemption plea of the accused and adjourned further hearing of the Nooriabad Power Project reference and indictment until November 1st.

Murad Ali Shah and other accused were present in the accountability court hearing.

Accountability Judge Syed Asghar Ali presided over the reference hearing filed by the NAB.

Nooriabad Power Plant reference

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

