CM Sindh rides Peoples Bus Service, takes public feedback, suggestions

Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah rode the recently launched Peoples Bus Service, and took public feedback and suggestions regarding the service, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM Sindh took a ride in the people’s bus service on Friday, asked the public about the service and took suggestions about improvement.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahan posted the CM’s photos while travelling in the service. People were happy at the launch of the landmark transport service in the metropolitan city and wanted its extension on more routes.

Murtaza Wahab said that the CM distributed masks among citizens during his ride from Metropole to Shahrah-e-Faisal. The CM urged all passengers to follow Covid standard operations procedures (SOPs), he added.

Also Read: Islamabad gets electric feeder buses for new metro services

Moreover, the commercial operation on the second route of Sindh Peoples Intra-District Bus Service commenced today morning.

Transport Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inaam Memon announced the operation launch on his Twitter account.

He wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: ROUTE 2 OF PEOPLES BUS SERVICE WILL START FROM TOMORROW 1ST JULY. NORTH KARACHI TO INDUS HOSPITAL. VIA NAGAN CHIWRANGI, SHAFIQ MORR, SOHRAB GOTH, GULSHAN CHOWRANGI, NIPA, JOHAR MORR, COD, DRIGG ROAD STATION, COLONY GATE, SHAH FAISAL COLONY, SINGER CHIWRANGI & LANDHI.”

