CM to take decision on Gul Plaza report in cabinet meeting: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday said he didn’t read yet the findings of the report on Gul Plaza tragedy, replying to a question in ARY News talks show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’.

He said the report yet to be made public and it has already been rejected. “The child episode is correct, but I could not comment on report until the decision on it,” provincial minister said.

“A report published by the government is authentic,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said the chief minister of Sindh will take decision on the report in the cabinet session today.

“God forbids! Mayor Murtaza Wahab has ignited the fire,” he questioned. “No one will remain on a post, if a tradition is set for resignation of a department’s chief on a departmental mistake”, he said.

He said a judicial commission will be constituted, if needed. “None of the culprits will be left unpunished in Gul Plaza tragedy”, he added.

MQM-P leader Haider Abbas Rizvi on Wednesday alleged that the Gul Plaza tragedy was the result of serious criminal negligence by the Sindh government and added that the inquiry report was an attempt to deceive the people.

The Karachi commissioner completed the final investigation report into the deadly fire at Gul Plaza, detailing the cause of the blaze, the sequence of rescue operations and the number of casualties, official sources said yesterday.

The findings will be formally presented to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The report includes details of the factors that led to the outbreak of the fire, the response of firefighting and rescue services, and information collected from victims, eyewitnesses and rescue officials.

Sources said the investigation concluded that the fire started on the ground floor when a child accidentally ignited a blaze at a flower shop.

The flames spread rapidly, moving through the building’s air-conditioning ducts to other parts of the plaza.