CM Usman Buzdar’s resignation not yet accepted: Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor House on Friday rejected reports that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation from his post has been accepted.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has not yet accepted the chief minister’s resignation, a spokesperson for the Governor House said in a statement.

CM Usman Buzdar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28.

The chief minister will call on Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad later today. He will also attend a meeting of the PTI political committee.

Earlier, it was reported that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi – PTI’s nominee for Punjab chief minister — has intensified efforts to get the support of Tareen group and other opposition dissident lawmakers in the formation of the provincial government after Buzdar’s resignation.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disgruntled stalwart Jahangir Tareen held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Dar and Tareen spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against CM Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly.

