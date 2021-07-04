CNG association to mull over business prospects following new taxes

KARACHI: Following the levy of General Sales Tax on LNG, the action committee of All Pakistan CNG Association has Sunday convened a huddle to decide whether to continue to do business with billions of rupees invested in the industry or to call it off as the Rs18- to 30 impending price increase will make it unaffordable for consumers, ARY News reported.

The association fears with new taxes being slapped on the LNG purchase, the CNG gas production will cost up to Rs30 making the utility too exorbitant for consumers to buy.

In the meeting today, they are to mull over the options availed to them after the development. They noted the transfer of prices to the consumers will make the commodity out of consumer purchase power.

If we cant sell the CNG on exorbitant prices, the entire industry with billions of rupees of investment will go down, Gayyas Paracha said. The association is likely to discuss the matter with the federal government for resolution.

Separately today amid the gas crisis situation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) notified the schedule for the restoration of gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The notification issued by SNGPL stated that the gas supply will be restored to the general industry in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

It added that the gas supply to the Combined Natural Gas (CNG) sector will also be restored besides gas restoration to textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries.