CNG association shuts stations across Sindh as price jumps to Rs300/kg

KARACHI: All Pakistan CNG Association, Sindh chapter, on Monday announced the closure of all Combined Natural Gas (CNG) and RLNG stations across the province after price reached highest level of Rs300 per kilogram, ARY News reported.

According to details, the APCNGA delegation has announced to shut down all 600 stations across the province.

The dealers have rejected the hike in CNG price and announced to shut stations as the fuel rate reached the highest level up to Rs300 per kilogram from Rs230.

CNG Dealers Association Chairman Abdul Sami Khan said in a statement that the federal government wanted to end the CNG sector as the Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) price was also jacked up without any consultation.

Khan said that investments worth billions are being wasted in the CNG sector. He added that CNG was considered a cheap fuel but the massive hike will wipe out its demand.

He demanded the federal government provide RLNG to the CNG sector at subsidised rates, otherwise, it should completely end the CNG sector.

